Focusing on heat safety as the Heat Risk rises

Good morning and happy Sunday. It's another hot day here in the Coachella Valley as high temperatures easily exceed the seasonal average of 109°F. We can expect clear skies, mostly calm winds, and dry weather. High temperatures look to be slightly higher than yesterday, but only by a degree or two. Make sure to drink plenty of water!

This upcoming week, we are keeping a close eye on the Heat Risk. Heat Risk is a metric devised by the National Weather Service that tells us how dangerous the heat is for a given area. It takes into account various factors such as the climatological norm for that area, how long the heat will last, and, of course, temperatures. We will stay in the moderate range for the next several days with major Heat Risk in store for the latter part of next week.

It will be very hot over the coming days, with highs at or above 115° expected for the second half of the week. PSUSD students head back to school on Wednesday. Make sure to stay safe!