Tracking a hot and hazy Sunday; highs in the one-teens this week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's a hot and hazy day in the desert.

At the time of writing this article, air quality across the Coachella Valley is unhealthy for sensitive groups. There's even a pocket of unhealthy air quality over Beaumont and Banning. Sensitive groups should stay indoors as much as possible.

The primary pollutant, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, is ground-level ozone (O3). Hot weather and plentiful sunlight can create this harmful compound, and in large amounts, can present air quality concerns.

We're also tracking some smoke pushing in from wildfires burning in Southern California. The Oak Fire, which burned near Redlands, does not appear to be putting out much smoke as firefighters work towards full containment. However, the Gifford Fire, burning further to our northwest in the Los Padres National Forest. That fire is spewing smoke across Southern California, contributing to some of the haze in our region, according to the National Weather Service.

View of the Gifford Fire Sunday afternoon from ALERTCalifornia Tepusquet Peak 1 Camera

Temps warm quickly tomorrow! Expect triple digits by lunchtime and highs reaching the one-teens.

We're well into the one-teens for the week ahead. Highs keep climbing, with temps exceeding 115° Wednesday through Friday.

