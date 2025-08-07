Expect near-record heat today as the First Alert Weather Alert continues

Highs will approach 118 degrees today, which would beat the 116 record set back in 1970.

We remain under an Extreme Heat Warning today through tomorrow evening.

In addition to the heat warning, an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke is in place as well, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District:

You already know this, but here are some tips to stay safe in this dangerous heat:

I suspect we'll finish the afternoon in record territory later this afternoon.

The heat is unrelenting, with highs staying in the one-teens through much of next week as well.