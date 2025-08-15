Heat easing as the weekend arrives

Temps are on the way down as we head into the weekend. A strong storm to our North is bringing in cooler on-shore flow that will drop temps and dry us out, too.

Monsoonal moisture remains well to our East, so throughout the weekend, highs will be lower than normal (109) and dew points will be lower for a more comfortable forecast!

Dew points have been in the 50s and 60s, but for the weekend, those dew points will drop into the 40s and 30s, so it will definitely feel much better. And as a bonus, evaporative coolers will work much more efficiently, too.

Highs today will top out near normal, with continued cooling through Sunday.

Highs through the weekend will be a few degrees below normal, but that trend doesn't last long. Highs creep back into the lower one-teens by midweek.