Relief from the extreme heat this weekend!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've made it through the past couple of weeks' extreme heat, and relief is finally here this weekend! Highs so far on Saturday have barely crept above triple-digits, as of 3:30 p.m. Some extra moisture has lingered over the valley, with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s so far.

Some of that moisture lingers tonight. Expect a touch of humidity with dew points in the 50s; generally, we should be drier for tomorrow.

11PM Saturday 4PM Sunday

Our FutureTrack data shows some really comfortable temperatures this evening if you're heading out to Splash House in Palm Springs!

Tomorrow's highs remain a touch below average.

Enjoy the relief while it lasts, because more high pressure will be building into next week. That means above-average heat returns as early as Wednesday, with peak heat expected by Thursday and Friday at or near 115°. We're also keeping an eye on some increasing monsoonal moisture by Friday and Saturday. This could bring increasing chances for thunderstorms.