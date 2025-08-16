Relief from the extreme heat this weekend!
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've made it through the past couple of weeks' extreme heat, and relief is finally here this weekend! Highs so far on Saturday have barely crept above triple-digits, as of 3:30 p.m. Some extra moisture has lingered over the valley, with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s so far.
Some of that moisture lingers tonight. Expect a touch of humidity with dew points in the 50s; generally, we should be drier for tomorrow.
Our FutureTrack data shows some really comfortable temperatures this evening if you're heading out to Splash House in Palm Springs!
Tomorrow's highs remain a touch below average.
Enjoy the relief while it lasts, because more high pressure will be building into next week. That means above-average heat returns as early as Wednesday, with peak heat expected by Thursday and Friday at or near 115°. We're also keeping an eye on some increasing monsoonal moisture by Friday and Saturday. This could bring increasing chances for thunderstorms.