Great weekend weather gives way to hotter, more humid conditions later this week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a pleasant Sunday as the weekend relief continues! Folks visiting from out of the area for Splash House have been treated to some below average temperatures since Friday. Unfortunately, our relief from the heat will be rather short-lived, as our weather pattern will soon give way to more hot weather.

We're seeing more dry air than yesterday. Dew points have fallen to the 40s for most of the valley this afternoon.

A similar setup is expected for tomorrow, with dew points in the 30s and 40s through your Monday. As we work our way through the week, though, more humidity is expected to move in, especially Thursday through Sunday. That will lend itself to increasing chances of monsoonal activity (T-storms) on Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at Monday's temperatures hour-by-hour. We'll work through the triple digits around lunchtime, warming up to our seasonal average of 108°.

Although we're seasonal to start the work week, we'll be in the midst of the latest warming trend. High pressure continues to build through the week, leading to peak heat Thursday through Saturday.

Also of note: that monsoonal moisture could knock our temperatures down a bit as our humidity ticks up and chances for T-storms increase. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on the looming monsoonal moisture through the week.

