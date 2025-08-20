Extreme heat coupled with humidity into the weekend

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect this morning and will last until 8 p.m. Saturday as temps hit those one-teens.

Highs will span the one-teens through the weekend, and by Friday, increased monsoonal moisture will make for an uncomfortable forecast. High pressure is driving up temps, but will also allow moisture from the southeast slide into California.

By Friday, moisture starts to slip into the region. That gives the mountains and high desert a small chance of convective thunderstorms. The chance is even smaller for the low desert communities, but we could see a pop-up storm from Friday afternoon into early next week.

Temps return to near-normal heading into next week, but highs remain elevated through the weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and mindful of the heat when it reaches these dangerous levels.