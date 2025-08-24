Continuing to track monsoonal moisture, t-storm chances through Tuesday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been calmer for most of the day here in the Coachella Valley compared to Saturday, when we saw fairly widespread light rain and lightning. Our models have shown that the greatest chances Sunday for more monsoonal activity in our area is the afternoon, predominantly from 12:00 p.m. to around 4:00 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., we're beginning to see that activity to our south (primarily in the mountains to our south, like the community of Anza). Some of those showers have also moved through Mt. San Jacinto and over the San Gorgonio Pass. We'll continue keeping a close eye on these showers to see if they spill over to the valley floor.

We expect these chances to decrease again into the overnight hours tonight, though the ingredients for more instability lingers as monsoonal moisture stays in our region through at least Tuesday. Chances on Monday appear higher compared to today; the NWS expects our chances will peak on Monday. Our FutureTrack models are showing potential, especially after 12:00 p.m. Keep an umbrella handy ... you never know if you'll get caught out in a monsoonal thunderstorm thanks to their sporadic nature!

As mentioned, dew points remain elevated with monsoonal moisture in our area. It'll feel quite muggy for most of the day on Monday.

We're forecasting our highs a little lower thanks to that extra moisture. Expect temperatures below 110° for most of the valley, although the humidity will likely make things feel hotter than it actually is outside.

The greatest chances for monsoonal activity is Monday, but chances continue through Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued on Monday as we track those peak chances. Gradual drying is expected by Wednesday, and with less moisture, chances for those t-storms begin to fall by midweek, too. Temperatures are also on the downward trend by midweek, though subtle warming is expected again by next weekend.

