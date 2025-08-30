Warmer, drier Labor Day weekend forecast

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The monsoonal moisture and cooler temperatures have left the area (for now). That's making way for a much sunnier and summerlike holiday weekend!

A few clouds have remained aloft surrounding the valley, but we're seeing a lot more sunshine than we did for most of the week. That's helped our temperatures warm a couple of degrees above average so far today. Here's a look at our Westin Rancho Mirage camera this afternoon, where A TON of people are out enjoying a day in the pool.

Dew points tomorrow will mostly be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It won't feel quite as muggy for most valley cities, and that should help us warm up more, too.

Our peak temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday. As such, expect highs around 112° for most valley cities tomorrow.

After our peak heat Sunday and Monday, we see another cooldown on the way. More monsoonal moisture is expected to move in starting Tuesday, which will help drop temperatures and increase more thunderstorm chances for the deserts & surrounding mountains. The moisture sticks around through at least Friday, which means afternoon t-storm chances aren't out of the question until next weekend. Be sure to stick with KESQ for the latest on these rain chances!

