Very hot Labor Day weekend!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a scorcher across the Coachella Valley today. Highs have registered at 115° so far in Palm Springs, and we'll update you on today's official high as soon as the NWS releases it. It's made for a great pool day, though, and there's been a lot of people taking advantage of the pool at the Westin Rancho Mirage this afternoon!

Expect more of the same tomorrow. Highs are still expected above 110° as the heat & sunshine sticks around for Labor Day. Stay hydrated and be sure to wear your sunscreen!

It's still very dry across the southwest, and that's certainly helped our temps climb as high as they have today. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow, though expect a slight boost of moisture (especially in the east valley) through the morning hours. We dry out through lunchtime and into the afternoon, though monsoonal moisture may move in as early as Monday evening. That will lead to dew points near 60° Tuesday through Friday.

10AM Monday 4PM Monday

Labor Day is that final day of dry heat before the monsoonal moisture moves in and drops our temperatures. The extra humidity will again lend itself to increasing clouds and chances for t-storms in our local mountains that could spill off onto the valley floor. Your First Alert Weather Team will be tracking any of those developments through the week.

