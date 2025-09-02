Skip to Content
Thunderstorms likely today into tomorrow

today at 6:37 AM
Coming off the Labor Day holiday, thunderstorms are already moving into the Valley from the Southeast, bringing an active wave of rain and lightning this morning.

Flood Watches to our North will be in effect until early tomorrow morning, with a Heat Advisory for areas west of the Valley including our local mountain communities.

Thunderstorms with frequent lightning will be likely throughout the early afternoon and into the evening.

Because of the monsoonal moisture, highs will lower throughout the week, running in the lower 100s.

By Friday, the monsoonal moisture should retreat a bit, paving the way for a drier and pleasant weekend, but the chance of storms remains with us until then.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

