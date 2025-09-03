Humidity lingers today with a lower chance of thunderstorms

Monsoonal moisture is still a big part of our forecast this morning, but the threat of thunderstorms and showers is much lower today as low pressure weakens.

Flood watches remain in effect in parts of the high desert, and there's a heat advisory for portions of L.A. and Ventura counties.

For us, highs will be below normal through the week and into the weekend. Today, expect lower 100s.

Tomorrow we'll see slightly lower humidity levels, with drying continuing into the weekend.

Highs will fluctuate a bit, but remain below seasonal averages for the next week.