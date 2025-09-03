Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Humidity lingers today with a lower chance of thunderstorms

By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:05 AM

Monsoonal moisture is still a big part of our forecast this morning, but the threat of thunderstorms and showers is much lower today as low pressure weakens.

Flood watches remain in effect in parts of the high desert, and there's a heat advisory for portions of L.A. and Ventura counties.

For us, highs will be below normal through the week and into the weekend. Today, expect lower 100s.

Tomorrow we'll see slightly lower humidity levels, with drying continuing into the weekend.

Highs will fluctuate a bit, but remain below seasonal averages for the next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content