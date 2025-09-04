Skip to Content
Monsoonal moisture lingers through the week

Highs are below normal pretty consistently, but dew points and humidity readings are higher than normal thanks to lingering monsoonal flow from the Southeast.

For us, the chance of thunderstorms remains very low, but there's a better chance for significant rainfall for areas like the Imperial Valley and locations East of the Coachella Valley. A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight for those areas.

Thunderstorms still possible today, especially in areas South and East of the Coachella Valley.

Temps today will be close to 103, and into the weekend, we don't see a lot that would change those daytime high readings.

Dew points and humidity values do recede just a bit into the weekend, but expect it to still feel pretty sticky through most of the weekend.

Patrick Evans

