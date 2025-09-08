Skip to Content
Drier and cooler this week!

today at 6:38 AM
Temps are on a downward trend, as are dew points, so it will feel a lot better outside this week.

The drier conditions will stay with us all week, and highs will be below normal all week as well.

The broad area of low pressure to our North will bring some rain to the Pacific N.W., but we will see dry and pleasant conditions all week long.

Dew points this morning are in the low fifties and upper forties, and will continue to improve through the week.

Temperatures are also looking phenomenal! Highs will be as much as ten degrees below our seasonal norms moving through the middle and latter part of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

