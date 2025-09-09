Breezy & mild this week

A Wind Advisory is up through early tomorrow morning, so expect breezy to gusty conditions, especially as you draw closer to the I-10 freeway.

A small portion of the Coachella Valley IS included in that Wind Advisory, but most of the Valley is not.

Wind speeds will run around 15 to 20 m.p.h. with gusts to 30 m.p.h.

A strong low pressure system across the Pacific Northwest will drop farther South today, bringing the breezy conditions but also much cooler temps.

Those cooler temps will linger through the weekend as this strong early-season cooling trend kicks in.

Anticipate highs in the lower and middle 90s through the week and into the weekend. All of these temps are well below the seasonal norm of 104!