Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy & mild this week

By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A Wind Advisory is up through early tomorrow morning, so expect breezy to gusty conditions, especially as you draw closer to the I-10 freeway.

A small portion of the Coachella Valley IS included in that Wind Advisory, but most of the Valley is not.

Wind speeds will run around 15 to 20 m.p.h. with gusts to 30 m.p.h.

A strong low pressure system across the Pacific Northwest will drop farther South today, bringing the breezy conditions but also much cooler temps.

Those cooler temps will linger through the weekend as this strong early-season cooling trend kicks in.

Anticipate highs in the lower and middle 90s through the week and into the weekend. All of these temps are well below the seasonal norm of 104!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content