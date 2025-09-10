Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy and cooler conditions prevail

By
New
Published 5:47 AM

Thousand Palms, Calif. -- Temps will be cooler with winds in the 15 m.p.h. range most of today. Highs will be close to ten degrees below average thanks to a large area of low pressure to our North.

The Wind Advisory to our West has expired, but there are still wind concerns around the region, especially in Northern Arizona where a wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Temps look great today in our FutureTrack models:

In fact, we hold on to cooler than normal conditions throughout the week and into the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content