Breezy and cooler conditions prevail

Thousand Palms, Calif. -- Temps will be cooler with winds in the 15 m.p.h. range most of today. Highs will be close to ten degrees below average thanks to a large area of low pressure to our North.

The Wind Advisory to our West has expired, but there are still wind concerns around the region, especially in Northern Arizona where a wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Temps look great today in our FutureTrack models:

In fact, we hold on to cooler than normal conditions throughout the week and into the weekend.