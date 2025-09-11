Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Continued breezy and cool into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Thousand Palms, Calif., -- Comfortable conditions prevail--and will--into the weekend. A broad low pressure system to our North will fuel light to moderate breezes and cooler than normal daytime highs.

We topped out at 96 yesterday, and highs will be similar through Saturday.

The overall weather pattern is holding steady with cooler air poised across the Western U.S. which will keep us well below average through the weekend!

Temps will gradually climb back towards normal as we head into next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

