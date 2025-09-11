Continued breezy and cool into the weekend

Thousand Palms, Calif., -- Comfortable conditions prevail--and will--into the weekend. A broad low pressure system to our North will fuel light to moderate breezes and cooler than normal daytime highs.

We topped out at 96 yesterday, and highs will be similar through Saturday.

The overall weather pattern is holding steady with cooler air poised across the Western U.S. which will keep us well below average through the weekend!

Temps will gradually climb back towards normal as we head into next week.