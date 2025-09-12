Enjoy these comfortable temps this weekend

These enjoyable cooler-than-normal temps continue into the weekend as an area of low pressure remains firmly in place across the Northern Pacific today and tomorrow.

Highs will hover in the mid-90s today, and then gradually warm up through the weekend and early next week.

Winds have been gusty this morning but are gradually easing. Expect windspeeds in the middle teens most of the day, with stronger gusts near the freeway.

Temps across the region remain pleasant throughout the weekend, no matter where your travels take you!

If you're staying right here at home in the Coachella Valley, you'll enjoy comfortable temps through the weekend, with a modest warm-up into next week.