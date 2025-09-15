Seasonally normal temps today, with humidity on the rise
High pressure building over the Western pan-handle of Texas will eventually push monsoonal moisture into the region.
Temperatures will be close to seasonal early this week, with more humid condition developing Wednesday through Friday. Today, expect highs near 102.
Highs will peak tomorrow near 105.
There will be a small (20%) chance of thunderstorms across the Valley Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Humidity will ease a bit into the weekend.