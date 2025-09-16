Heat, followed by humidity and thunderstorms all part of the forecast

Today, highs will hover near 105 as temperatures peak for the week.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect Thursday as humidity increases and thunderstorms are likely.

Monsoonal moisture, enhanced by the remnants of the Tropical Storm Mario, will move across the region, giving rise to rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. The chance of significant rain in the Valley is at 60% or better.

Instability from the tropical system will increase the chance of thunderstorms, especially Thursday, but the chance of storms will be with us from Wednesday through the weekend.

Highs will drop through the week, into the 90s, before rebounding early next week week.