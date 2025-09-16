Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat, followed by humidity and thunderstorms all part of the forecast

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:41 AM

Today, highs will hover near 105 as temperatures peak for the week.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect Thursday as humidity increases and thunderstorms are likely.

Monsoonal moisture, enhanced by the remnants of the Tropical Storm Mario, will move across the region, giving rise to rainfall with embedded thunderstorms. The chance of significant rain in the Valley is at 60% or better.

Instability from the tropical system will increase the chance of thunderstorms, especially Thursday, but the chance of storms will be with us from Wednesday through the weekend.

Highs will drop through the week, into the 90s, before rebounding early next week week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content