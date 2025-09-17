Skip to Content
Thunderstorms on the way for the Valley

today at 6:24 AM
Published 5:47 AM

Monsoonal and tropical moisture will converge on SoCal as we move through tonight into tomorrow, bringing a strong round of thunderstorms to the region overnight through tomorrow.

Rainfall is likely to be significant in parts of the Valley as we move into Thursday, so be prepared for the rain, along with frequent lightning and gusty winds at times.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place from midnight tonight through 7 p.m. tomorrow for the probability of storms that will have a major impact on the Valley.

Highs will drop into the 90s for tomorrow through Saturday before returning to near seasonal norms by early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

