Humidity persists, storms less likely

Published 6:00 AM

The tropical disturbance that brought rain to the Valley has moved northward, but humidity remains quite high today. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but the bulk of the tropical instability has moved into the Central Valley.

A flood watch remains in effect in the Central Valley from Fresno to Bakersfield due to the tropical rainfall potential.

Rainfall totals were impressive yesterday around the region, and many of those storms were accompanied by hail in addition to the rain.

Dew points will remain above normal into the weekend, with some modest drying into tomorrow and Sunday.

Temperatures will rise over the weekend, and much of next week, expect above average temps.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

