Autumn begins today, but summer-like humidity lingers

today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:01 AM

Humid with a slight chance of scattered showers today as an area of low pressure sits off the coast.

Spotty showers are falling around the region, mainly to our South and East. That moisture means a small chance of thunderstorms in our local mountain communities later this afternoon.

Temperatures will hover near our seasonal norms most of the week (100), as we transition into the Fall Season (It's officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season!).

Throughout the week, humidity will gradually thin out, so expect slightly drier conditions by Friday and the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

