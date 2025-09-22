Autumn begins today, but summer-like humidity lingers

Humid with a slight chance of scattered showers today as an area of low pressure sits off the coast.

Spotty showers are falling around the region, mainly to our South and East. That moisture means a small chance of thunderstorms in our local mountain communities later this afternoon.

Temperatures will hover near our seasonal norms most of the week (100), as we transition into the Fall Season (It's officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season!).

Throughout the week, humidity will gradually thin out, so expect slightly drier conditions by Friday and the weekend.