A little drier and warmer today

The cloud cover has thinned out and dew points are lower today. It feels pretty comfortable this morning. With the lower dew points and clearer skies, temps will warm up above the 100 mark later this afternoon.

That low drifts farther to the North by tomorrow, keeping the drying trend going.

Highs today will top out near 101, which puts us a slim one-degree above average.

Gradual cooling moves in Thursday into the weekend, with temps falling into the middle 90s. A weak disturbance moves through Friday and Saturday, which will give us slightly higher humidity and a very slight chance of scattered showers.