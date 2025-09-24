Slow cooling, and a chance of showers

Skip to Content
today at 6:36 AM
Highs today are still running higher than normal, but temps steadily drop into the weekend as an area of low pressure will push through SoCal. That low is currently sitting off the Central Coast, but will slowly move back across the state late Friday into Saturday.

Based on the current position of that low, dew points will be elevated today hovering in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temps will also be a bit above average, hitting 102.

By Saturday, we develop a 50% chance of scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm, so make your weekend plans accordingly.

Temps drop in to the lower 90s through weekend as the low pressure system moves through, then we rebound a bit into next week. We will also dry out heading into early next week.

Patrick Evans

