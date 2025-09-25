Skip to Content
Breezy & seasonal today, weekend showers

today at 6:39 AM
Breezy and cooler today as an area of low pressure is poised to move in Friday into Saturday.

Expect some breeziness throughout the day, and especially this afternoon and evening.

By tomorrow, the chance of scattered showers is about 20% as the low pressure system moves South.

The better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday, with a bit more moisture available as the center of the low pressure passes closest to the Valley Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals are likely to be less than 0.10" but isolated thunderstorms could produce higher rainfall totals.

By Sunday, the showers clear out and we start to dry up. We will hold on to those cooler than normal temps into next week, with highs in the middle 90s most of next week!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM.

