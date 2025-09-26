Skip to Content
Blustery and cooler today with a slight chance of showers

The winds have picked up as an area of low pressure moves closer to the region. There's a slight chance of showers (more so tomorrow) with cooler more comfortable temps.

Winds will be gusty through tonight and into early tomorrow.

The chance of showers today is minimal, but tomorrow we could see wide-spread scattered showers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

We're likely to see those showers pass through, but rainfall totals will be minimal. The only exception is the small possibility of isolated thunderstorms that could contain some heavier downpours.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through most of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

