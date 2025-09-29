Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild and breezy today, comfortable all week

By
Updated
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs today will range in the low and middle 90s, with some breezy NW winds, after a good batch of thunderstorms rolled through on Saturday.

A series of storms to our North across the Pacific Northwest will work to keep temps below average for us all week long.

Northwesterly winds will pick up a bit this evening as the trough to our North draws closer to NorCal, but the overall impact will keep temps a few degrees below average all through the week.

Highs will span the low and middle into the weekend, with sunny and fairly dry conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content