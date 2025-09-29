Mild and breezy today, comfortable all week

Highs today will range in the low and middle 90s, with some breezy NW winds, after a good batch of thunderstorms rolled through on Saturday.

A series of storms to our North across the Pacific Northwest will work to keep temps below average for us all week long.

Northwesterly winds will pick up a bit this evening as the trough to our North draws closer to NorCal, but the overall impact will keep temps a few degrees below average all through the week.

Highs will span the low and middle into the weekend, with sunny and fairly dry conditions.