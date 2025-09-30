Continued mild and breezy

A series of upper-level low pressure systems will move across the Northern Pacific Coast, keeping the cooler-than-normal air flowing in. This will keep temps a few degrees below average.

An added bonus today, dew points will be lower today as well.

Highs yesterday topped out at 96 degrees, and we'll continue to see numbers in the mid-nineties throughout the week.

These storm systems to our North will continue to parade through the Pacific Northwest into the weekend, and there is some rain accompanying the storms. That rainfall stops well North of SoCal, so we're just enjoying the benefit of the cooler temps.

Highs actually drop even more heading into the weekend and early next week. This is marked difference from last year, when we began October by setting a record high in the one-teens.