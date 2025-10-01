October off to a comfortable start!

Last year, we hit 117 degrees on October 1st, this year is an entirely different story! A series of storms moving through the Pacific Northwest will keep temps below average with NW winds into the weekend.

September was really a pleasant month, with overall temps below average, and greater than normal rainfall, too.

Highs today will be in the middle 90s, similar to the last few days.

The storms to our North will continue to bring some rain and even snow from Northern California, Oregon and the mountains of Washington state.

The very pleasant weather continues into the weekend. A stronger storm system to our North moves into the Pacific Northwest Friday, allowing temps to cool a few degrees here in the desert. Expect temps near 90 into early next week.