Mild and sunny

The comfortable weekend conditions persist into the middle of this week, then we set for some changes. Today, highs will be slightly cooler than normal.

Temps all week will be in the middle 90s, within a degree or so of our seasonal norms.

Hurricane Priscilla is moving North, bringing an increase in humidity and a chance of showers by Thursday and Friday. The storm is presently off the coast of Guadalajara and strengthening as it moves northward. The remnants of that storm are likely to arrive in SoCal by Thursday.

So by Thursday expect a small chance of showers lasting into Friday (and possibly Saturday). Humidity will remain higher than normal until Sunday.