First Alert Weather Alert for scattered showers and thunderstorms

Remnants of former Hurricane Priscilla will move into SoCal and Southern Arizona today and tomorrow, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Due to the tropical nature of the moisture moving in, there is a chance of heavy downpours and flooding.

The Flood Watch up currently covers areas of the high desert, and then stretches out through Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. The bulk of the heavier rainfall will be East of the Coachella Valley.

We are tracking the potential for isolated heavier thunderstorms embedded in the tropical moisture, which could result in street, wash, and low-lying area flooding.

The best chance of showers will be later today, and into tomorrow afternoon.

Rainfall totals, barring a thunderstorm, will be very light here in the Valley.

A major storm in the Pacific Northwest will bringing cooler temps to the region by Sunday, with highs dropping to ten degrees below normal most of next week.