Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert continues today as thunderstorms are still possible

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:54 AM

A broad area of tropical moisture continues to hover over the Desert Southwest, so showers and thunderstorms are still possible through this afternoon. Drier conditions are on the way into the weekend.

A Flood Watch East of the Coachella valley remains in effect until midnight as the threat of storms and heavier rainfall continues in the areas covered by the watch.

Thunderstorms, with heavier embedded showers are a possibility within in the confines of the Valley this afternoon before the air mass dries out.

We dry out and cool off as we head into the coming Holiday weekend, with temps falling into the lower 80s by next week. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s across the entire Valley!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

