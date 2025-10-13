Gusty and cooler today, cooler all week

A manor front attached to an area of low pressure drops into NorCal from the Pacific Northwest today, bringing some gusty winds and sharply cooler temps. That front may also bring some rain to SoCal, and a few passing showers for us tomorrow.

Wind Advisories are in effect to the North of the Coachella Valley today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Flood Watch is posted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winds will peak for most of the Valley later this afternoon and then ease overnight.

Expect cool and comfortable conditions through the week, with highs dipping into the 70s midweek before recovering into the 80s late week and into the weekend. Al the temps over the next 7 days are well below average.