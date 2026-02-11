Tracking cloudy and cool weather today, changes to come

It has been a cloudy and cool day here locally in the Coachella Valley. Lots of subtropical moisture is being funneled over our heads. The vast majority of this moisture, however, is staying higher up in the atmosphere. On the valley floor, moisture levels are hovering around 50°F, so it might feel a tad more humid than usual. There are some minor, light winds along the 10 today, leading to some extra dust in the air. However, the air quality in the valley is only being reported as "moderate", so no major impacts are being measured at this time.

By Friday, this system should begin to pass. This will allow for sunnier and warmer conditions to prevail again. However, much larger changes are in store for the beginning of next week. The timing is still being hammered out, but we are tracking a larger system to arrive and bring precipitation chances on Monday. This (tentatively) looks to bring some rain to the valley and snow to the higher elevations.

Expect some clouds over the coming days, but sunny skies for the start of the weekend. Cloudier conditions move in on Sunday, with chances for rain mainly on Monday.