Sunnier skies for the remainder of the week, tracking wet weather next week

It's a mild and sunny day here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures over the next few hours will be great for Villagefest. Although, as always, you may want to bring a jacket if you're planning to head out to Downtown Palm Springs later this evening. Winds are calm, and there are a few upper-level clouds, but it's dry here at the surface.

Little to no changes are expected for the rest of the workweek. The beginning of the weekend will be sunny and warm (especially for Valentine's Day). As we move throughout the day on Saturday, we will notice a few more clouds starting to filter in overhead. This comes ahead of a large area of low pressure set to move through the Golden State. Skies will stay cloudy well into next week. We are actively monitoring the chances for precipitation next week. Monday will have the greatest chances for rain in the valley. Rain chances linger into Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will be both cold and wet, meaning our local mountains will see at the very least a few inches of snow. According to some of the most generous models, our local mountains could see several feet of snow. So, we are closely watching the behavior of this incoming storm.

Sunny and warm weather prevails into the weekend, with more clouds arriving Saturday evening. Expect cooler, cloudier, and wet conditions for the start of next week.