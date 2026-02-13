Tracking mild weather for the weekend, unsettled weather next week

It's a partly cloudy start to the day here in the Coachella Valley. However, it's still absolutely fantastic temperature-wise. It's a mild morning, and the afternoon will have mild temperatures as well. Expect highs in the 70s for the next few afternoons. Winds will stay calm, and the air will be dry for the weekend. Enjoy the nice weather for Valentine's Day.

As we look ahead to next week, we are tracking some BIG changes! A powerful winter storm will move into Southern California. This system will be both wet and cold, bringing both rain and snow to the region. Monday will be the main focus, but precipitation will linger into Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday. There is still a lot of spread across different models, but we should be prepared for at least a few tenths of an inch of rain. In terms of snow, again, there is a lot of spread. But there is a good possibility of several feet of snow in places like Big Bear and up the tram.

Enjoy the comfortable and mild weather this weekend. Big changes are on the way for next week as a winter storm approaches the region.