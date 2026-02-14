Enjoying mild weather this weekend ahead of a First Alert Weather Alert

It's feeling great today here in the valley. It's warm, dry, and the winds are mild today. Overall, there are no major concerns. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, we have some very big changes in store. A strong winter storm will make its way into the region, bringing widespread rain and snow (for the higher elevations). There is still some range in the models, but several tenths of an inch are expected for the Coachella Valley. Meanwhile, there will be several inches, if not feet, of snow for mountain communities and sites like Big Bear, Idyllwild, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Rain chances will begin to increase throughout Monday morning, peaking in the evening. Rain chances are marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of another system and another boost in precipitation on Wednesday. We should expect some stronger winds with the Wednesday system as well.

Mild conditions persist this weekend ahead of a stormy start to the workweek. After the storm passes, we will be left with some much colder temperatures next week. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s.