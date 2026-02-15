First Alert Weather Alert begins tomorrow due to winter storm

Enjoy mild and comfortable weather today with partly cloudy skies, as there are some very big changes on the way. The storm is funneling lots of upper-level moisture over our skies, giving us the upper-level clouds we see. Rain chances and winds will both begin to increase tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Alert will go into effect later tonight and will be in place for Monday and Tuesday. We should expect an increase in winds throughout the day tomorrow, peaking in the evening and afternoon. Rain chances will follow a similar path. Given the cooler nature of this system, we are tracking the chances for several inches to several feet of snow for communities in both of our local mountain ranges. A second wave of unsettled weather will move in on Wednesday. The systems will even bring some snow to the higher elevations of Joshua Tree National Park.

This upcoming week will start wet and windy. After the systems pass by the end of the week, we will be left with cool days and snow-capped mountains.