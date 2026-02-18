Windy and cool today as we track another round of wet weather on the way

It is a windy and cool day here in the Coachella Valley! It is mostly sunny today with clouds mainly hugging the mountains. As we take a look at a map of weather advisories in place around Southern California, we see a lot of tan shading. This represents a Wind Advisory. The Coachella Valley is included in this. In fact, the Wind Advisory for the valley was extended into Friday morning. There are still Winter Storm Warnings in place for our local mountains. The South Coast AQMD has also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for the valley as a result of the persistent, strong winds.

Yet another, final, frontal boundary is set to move through Southern California tomorrow. This will bring more snow to the higher elevations, with the possibility for rain showers here on the valley floor. Given the already present cold air, the snow level could fall as low as 3,500 feet! We may see some showers, but significant accumulations are not expected. The passing of the front will also keep our winds elevated tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will slowly rise through Saturday. More prominent warming begins Sunday with highs in the 80s around the start of next week. Expect a few clouds here and there but mostly sunny skies overall.