Tracking cool and comfortable weather for the weekend

Today has been gorgeous so far! It was a bit cloudy this morning, but most of the upper-level clouds have drifted off to the east, leaving us with mostly sunny skies this evening. Because of the cold air still lingering over the region, we have seen below-average highs today. That, combined with the clear skies and dry air, will allow our temperatures to fall into the low 40s overnight. Winds will be very mild, with little more than a light breeze expected.

Saturday will be mild as well, with highs staying below average. The pattern starts to change more noticeably on Sunday. High pressure will begin to move into Southern California on Sunday, leading to a big jump in temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be nearly 10°F warmer compared to Saturday. The warming trend continues through next week, with highs in the low 90s possible by the end of the week.

Cool and comfortable conditions continue this weekend. Sunday will be notably warmer than Saturday. The warming trend will continue throughout next week, bringing the potential for highs in the low 90s by the end of the week. Expect a couple of clouds here and there and a light breeze occasionally. Overall, the forecast looks great for the next week.