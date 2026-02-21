Tracking a warming trend on the horizon

It's been a fantastic day here in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures today have again peaked in the 60s, below the seasonal average. Skies have been sunny, the air is dry, and winds have been calm. It's a great evening to have dinner outdoors, just make sure you bring a jacket.

As we look ahead to tomorrow, high pressure will start to build over Southern California. This high pressure will usher in a warming trend that will continue well into next week. Each day will be warmer than the last through the end of next week. The warming trend will carry us into the lower 90s. This will place us squarely above the seasonal average. Due to the stability of this ridge of high pressure, we will stay significantly above average for the foreseeable future.

Expect warming temperatures starting tomorrow. Skies will be sunny for the next week, with plenty of dry air to boot. Our winds will be mostly calm, but don't be surprised if we see an evening breeze here or there.