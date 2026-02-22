Tracking a warming trend this week

It's notably warmer today here in the Coachella Valley and the broader Southern California region. This comes as a result of high pressure building into the region. This high pressure leads to sinking air and mild conditions here at the surface. The ridge [of high pressure] will be very stable over the coming days, allowing our temperatures to climb day after day. Highs will reach the low 90s by the end of this upcoming workweek.

The average high temperature for today's date is 75°F, meaning we are just a bit above the seasonal average today. Temperatures will continue rising throughout the week, taking us well above the seasonal average. Even looking more than a week in advance, we will be staying significantly above the seasonal average. We're already looking at a warm start for the BNP Paribas Open, which begins on March 1st.

Overall, the next week will be warm. Skies will stay mostly sunny, and winds will be mild most days. There may be a slightly elevated breeze here or there, but not much more than that.