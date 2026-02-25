Tracking high far above the seasonal norm

Our warming trend continues today, as high temperatures jump significantly from yesterday and remain far above the seasonal norm. A very stable ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the region, giving us these warmer-than-usual temperatures. Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the week, peaking on Friday. Aside from the heat, we are tracking some slight breezy conditions this afternoon. Since the winds have been persistent, we are seeing a lot of dust in the air. Keep this in mind as you make plans for the evening.

As we take a look at the temperature outlook, we see a lot of warm colors across nearly all of the lower 48 states. This indicates that temperatures across most of the nation are likely to be above average about 6-10 days from now. Temperatures this weekend even have the potential to break records, so we are monitoring things very closely. Temperatures will stay elevated, but will begin to slightly taper off as we head into next week, and will stay in the 80s.

Overall, we are currently under a very benign weather pattern. This will continue well into next week. Expect sunny skies, with a few clouds here and there. We shouldn't see many big changes to our weather for the foreseeable future.