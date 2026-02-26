Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking highs far above the seasonal average

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:50 PM

Today is very similar to yesterday, with high temperatures significantly above the seasonal average. It's overall sunny with only a few upper-level clouds streaming overhead. It's a VillageFest evening in downtown Palm Springs, and we should expect warm temperatures throughout the evening. We will cool off into the evening, but it won't dip below the low 60s for most areas.

Thanks to the ridge of high pressure over Southern California, temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the workweek. Highs will peak on Friday in the upper 90s. For reference, we normally experience temperatures in the mid 70s this time of year. Temperatures will stay very elevated through the weekend, with a few degrees of cooling on Sunday. Temperatures fall back to the 80s by next week.

It's feeling more like April than February here in the Coachella Valley. Expect sunny skies and warmer-than-usual temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.