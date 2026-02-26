Tracking highs far above the seasonal average

Today is very similar to yesterday, with high temperatures significantly above the seasonal average. It's overall sunny with only a few upper-level clouds streaming overhead. It's a VillageFest evening in downtown Palm Springs, and we should expect warm temperatures throughout the evening. We will cool off into the evening, but it won't dip below the low 60s for most areas.

Thanks to the ridge of high pressure over Southern California, temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the workweek. Highs will peak on Friday in the upper 90s. For reference, we normally experience temperatures in the mid 70s this time of year. Temperatures will stay very elevated through the weekend, with a few degrees of cooling on Sunday. Temperatures fall back to the 80s by next week.

It's feeling more like April than February here in the Coachella Valley. Expect sunny skies and warmer-than-usual temperatures for the foreseeable future.