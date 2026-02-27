Tracking record heat this weekend

It's not just another warm day here in the valley... today is the hottest day of the year so far. Highs today are in the upper 90s all across the valley. This also comes from a large and dominant ridge of high pressure. This ridge is bringing unusually warm weather to much of the southwest. For reference, we would normally be in the mid-70s for this time of year.

Temperatures will stay exceptionally warm for this weekend as well. In fact, temperatures look to stay easily above the seasonal average for at least the next week. It's not just here in the Coachella Valley either. Every single one of the lower 48 states is on tap for warmer-than-usual weather 6-10 days from now. The record high temperature for Palm Springs on Saturday is 94°F. We are on track to easily exceed that number.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the weekend. We begin to see a drop in temperatures early next week, as highs fall back to the 80s. However, that would still have us above the seasonal average. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds should be on the minimal side this weekend. We might see an uptick in our winds as our temperatures cool early next week.