Tracking wind and cooler temperatures ahead

Published 4:00 PM

Today is another day of significantly warmer-than-usual heat. Our winds have been mostly calm so far, but some areas are beginning to see some elevated winds. This is expected as the ridge of high pressure weakens. This wind will play a large role in helping bring down temperatures for next week. Wind gusts on Monday could potentially exceed 30 MPH in the Coachella Valley. Given that the winds are coming from the west, the usual wind-prone areas will see the strongest winds.

In anticipation of the coming winds, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for both the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley. This advisory is in place now and remains in effect through early Tuesday morning. Keep this in mind as you make plans and be sure to check the airquality before participating in any extended or excessive activities outdoors.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s for next week, much closer to the seasonal average than this past week. After the winds die down on Monday, they look to become elevated again for the second half of the week.

