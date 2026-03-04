Winds Increasing Tonight, Highs Decreasing Late Week

A gorgeous day across the Coachella Valley, but some changes arrive this evening.

Gusty west winds will develop this evening as a front moves through California, with a Wind Advisory in effect a little earlier now beginning at 6PM and continuing through 4AM. Our biggest impact from winds comes overnight while most folks are sleeping, but it’s still important to note that gusts across the desert could range rom 25-40mph, before gradually easing up a bit Thursday afternoon.

Temps begin to dip more too as cooler air settles in behind this system, dropping temps into the upper 70s for the next few days after today’s above-average highs. By Thursday, winds shift from onshore to offshore, bringing breezy north to northeast winds that may strengthen again Friday and peak around Saturday.

Offshore flow will keep conditions mostly dry through the weekend, though a weak system near Baja could bring a slight chance of light rain to portions of Southern California next week. Chances are still pretty low, especially for the Coachella Valley, which will likely stay drier.

Temperatures begin warming back up into the 80s by next week as weak high pressure begins to build in, leading to sunnier, drier, and stable weather across the valley.

Don’t forget we Spring Forward Sunday morning. That means we lose an hour of sleep but gain and extra hour of sunlight.