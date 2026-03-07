Tracking a windy weekend in the valley

It is a windy weekend here in the Coachella Valley. This comes as a result of an area of low pressure becoming cut off from the jet stream. The placement of this cut off low is what is giving us those elevated winds out of the northeast. This low won't move all that much for the rest of the weekend, leading ot similar conditions for Sunday.

Similar to today, Sunday will experience widespread breezy to gusty conditions across the valley. We should expect winds gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. Wind Advisories remain in place all around the Coachella Valley. An Air Quality Alert is also in place for the Coachella Valley, as the winds could lead to windblown dust and sand and poor air quality.

Tomorrow will warm up quite a bit despite the elevated winds. However, temperatures fall again briefly for Monday and Tuesday thanks to a small uptick in moisture for the region. Then, a steep warming trend takes over, causing highs to climb into triple digit terriroty by the end of the upcoming workweek.