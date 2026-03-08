Tracking warmer weather for the workweek

Skip to Content
Today is notably warmer here in the Coachella Valley compared to yesterday. This is partially thanks to the slightly calmer winds, but also as a result of the changing weather patterns. Winds may be a bit elevated this evening, but the Wind Advisory in place for Desert Hot Springs & the San Gorgonio Pass (and other areas to the west) will expire at 5:00 PM.

As we transition into the workweek, we will notiece in increase in moisture levels across the region. This excess moisture will help keep our temperatures a bit lower for the beginning of the workweek. There is a very minor chance we could see a light chower, but those chances are only about 10%. Once the system passes, high pressure will move into the region, bringing in a sharp warming trend.

Temperatures at the start of the week will be quite mild. However, highs in the 90s will join us by Wednesday at the earliest. Expect highs in triple digit terrirory for the end of the week and next weekend.

